Two guns seized by police on the Mérida-Campeche highway

Two hand guns and ammo were seized inside a passenger bus on the Mérida Campeche highway.

Two 9-millimeter firearms and useful cartridges were seized by authorities in a passenger bus that was circulating on the Mérida-Campeche highway near the town of Halachó, Yucatán.

The information was released by the National Guard through a newsletter on social networks.

The seizure of the weapons was possible thanks to a routine inspection of the vehicle by agents of the National Guard, on the Campeche-Mérida highway.

The weapons were hidden inside a backpack on the rack fitted for passenger hand luggage.

The confiscated weapons and ammo were transferred to the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office in Mérida, for the demarcation of responsibilities and to find out if it was used in the commission of any crime.







Comments

comments