Two cases of coronavirus negative in Yucatan; two others suspected
MERIDA- With regard to the tests applied to 2 patients who presented some mild symptoms associated with Covid-19 coronavirus, the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) reported that they were negative for the disease, according to the report made by the Institute for Diagnosis and Reference in Epidemiology (InDRE).
Both patients are at home without complications and in permanent communication with the SSY.
Similarly, the state agency announced that the federal health system has been notified that two more patients with some mild symptoms related to this virus have been detected in the state.
The two new patients have a history of travel, one to South Korea and the other to Italy.
In view of this, the SSY indicated that they have been provided with the measures established in the protocols for health care and isolation that contribute to avoiding contagion and breaking the mechanisms of transmission.
SSY stated that as soon as the results of the tests on both patients are available, whether they are ruled out or confirmed to be Covid-19 Coronavirus, the public will be informed in a timely manner.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
