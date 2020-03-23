Tulum’s boutique hotel Punta Piedra, secured by federal agents

Tulum, Q.R. (RMN)— Agents of the State Attorney General’s Office secured a boutique hotel on the coastal strip of the Tulum-Boca Paila highway, known as Punta Piedra.
Federal agents of the Fiscalía General del Estado were sent to the Tribal hotel at Punta Piedra, where closure seals were placed around the property. The hotel, which has not been in use for years, is part of an ongoing litigation between ejidos and private individuals.
Federal agents sealed the hotel with a notice stating that the investigation corresponds to the category of “non-violent property crimes”.
The Punta Piedra strip has been mired in litigation between those who acquired these properties from the ejido, and those who did so from private individuals, both with their respective legal documents supporting their alleged ownership.
Source: https://www.therivieramayatimes.com
