Touristic Yucatán to be renovated

MERIDA, Yucatan – The 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico de México 2020, will be held in Merida from March 22nd to 25th in which at least 45 countries will participate, where Yucatan will launch its new tourism products and a new brand, based on the segment of adventure and entertainment in archaeological sites, said the head of the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur) of the State Government, Michelle Fridman Hirsch.

She said that as part of the most important tourism event in the country will open the Cenote Tsukán, the Mayan theme parks Xibalba, Chichen Adventure Mayan Park and Selva Verde, there will be a preview of the new light and sound shows for the archaeological sites of Uxmal and Dzibilchaltún.

In addition, new flights will be announced and the new touristic Yucatan will be announced.

Miguel Torruco said that as of February 26, the total number of registered buyers was 1,020, of which 551 are national, representing 54 percent, and 496 international, representing 46 percent.

He added that there will be 568 buyers, 251 national and 317 international; and that so far there are 45 participating countries while all the states of the country have confirmed their participation.

He said that 700 national companies will be exhibitors and that this will be the first edition of the inclusive tourism market in all areas, given that there is a potential of 36 million tourists with some kind of disability.

Meanwhile, Michelle Fridman said that hotel occupancy in Merida is already at 90 percent, and in parallel with the Ministry of Tourism and the State Government are calling directly to international buyers.

The head of Sefotur added that seven thousand people will participate in the event, and regarding the investment of the event, she added: “It is too early to talk about investment because there is still participation of many departments of the Federation”.

