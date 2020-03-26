Tourist from Zacatecas was not allowed to enter Motul, Yucatán

In one of the sanitary filters installed at the entrance of Motul, Yucatán, in the face of the coronavirus contingency, a tourist from the Mexican state of Zacatecas was not allowed to enter the city, despite his insistence.

In the end, the tourist had no choice but to change his course, and he actually ended up heading to Valladolid.

This way, it is clear that the indications in the sanitary filters installed in the accesses to the municipalities are being followed, in order to prevent contagion with Covid-19.

Every motorist who arrives is asked where he is coming from, where he is going, what is the purpose of his/her visit, and how long is he/she intending to stay in town (in the case of commercial suppliers).

Following the protocols, when it comes to foreigners, or Mexican nationals who are non-residents, they are simply barred from entering city limits.

