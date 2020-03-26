Tourist from Zacatecas was not allowed to enter Motul, Yucatán

In one of the sanitary filters installed at the entrance of Motul, Yucatán, in the face of the coronavirus contingency, a tourist from the Mexican state of Zacatecas was not allowed to enter the city, despite his insistence.
In the end, the tourist had no choice but to change his course, and he actually ended up heading to Valladolid.
This way, it is clear that the indications in the sanitary filters installed in the accesses to the municipalities are being followed, in order to prevent contagion with Covid-19.
Every motorist who arrives is asked where he is coming from, where he is going, what is the purpose of his/her visit, and how long is he/she intending to stay in town (in the case of commercial suppliers).
Following the protocols, when it comes to foreigners, or Mexican nationals who are non-residents, they are simply barred from entering city limits.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
There is no indication that the Hantavirus poses a global public health threat
A man who died in China.
-
Dead body found on the Mérida-Valladolid highway
On Tuesday, March 24, the lifeless.
-
Mexican soccer legend Nacho Trelles dies at 103
Ignacio Trelles Campos, who coached Mexico.
-
Even as number of cases in U.S. surges, Trump downplays coronavirus threat again
WASHINGTON — President Trump continued to.
-
Coronavirus immobilizes tourism industry in San Miguel
COVID-19 stops tourism to a grinding.
-
Large number of Yucatecans belong to the so-called “vulnerable groups”
A significant number of Yucatecans belong.
-
Has coronavirus cancelled Spring Break in Mexico?
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s sunkissed.
-
CFE says “NO” to Mexicans
There will be no extensions or.
-
Astérix creator Albert Uderzo dies
The amazing French comic-book artist, who.
-
Coronavirus Containment Could Destroy U.S. – Trump
The U.S. president warned that maintaining.
Leave a Comment