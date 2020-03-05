Tourism sector in Mérida concerned about Covid-19

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 4th, 2020) .- The Yucatan hotel sector will implement preventive measures and a protocol of attention in areas of high concentration of people, in order to avoid an outbreak of Covid-19, given the large flow of visitors who will be coming to the state capital to participate in the Tourist Tianguis of Mérida (TTM).

The president of the Mexican Association of Hotels of Yucatan, Héctor Navarrete Medina, indicated that the health and tourism sector officials held a meeting with representatives of the local tourism industry, to talk about the necessary sanitary protocols.

He explained that extreme measures have been requested in public areas, open spaces, restaurants, halls, stairs, elevators, toilets and meeting rooms to take care of the thousands of people who will be attending the TTM.

Héctor Navarrete Medina (Photo: La Revista)

“So far, there have been a few cancellations. Reports indicate that the occupancy for the third week of March will be of 93 percent in the city’s main hotels, ” Navarrete Medina said.

We know that the federal government is determined to hold the event, the problem will be the number of international buyers who decide to cancel their trips, or perform cyber transactions to make business appointments, given the condition that already exists in Europe, the United States and Canada, which are the main buyers and tour operators for the travel tourism sector in Mexico, he added.

“The important thing will be to be very attentive to the protocols that the health sector determines, and the restrictive measures of other countries, because it does not only depend on Mexico, since there are cancellations of air routes between Europe and South America, to China, South Korea and other countries where Covid-19 has been spreading exponentially, ” Navarrete Medina concluded.







