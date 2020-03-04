Mérida, Yucatán (March 4th, 2020).- Still two weeks away from the inauguration, the Tianguis Turístico is already leaving profits to tourism service providers in Yucatan, according to local businessmen.
The president of the Tourist Business Council (Cetur), Jorge Carrillo Sáenz said that federal authorities report an increase in the purchase of spaces for this event, which is reflected in the occupation and economic spill that Merida and the rest of the state, will register on this month.
“We have between 10 and 20% more buyers than in other Tianguis Turísticos. Then, a successful tianguis is expected, with good logistics, and excellent results ” Carrillo Saenz said.
The 2020 Tianguis Turístico will be held in Mérida from March 22 to 25, with the assistance of thousands of high executives and entrepreneurs from 45 countries around the world.
Cetur said that the realization of events before and after this summit, will allow throughout the month of March, tourism service providers to obtain good profits, as a preamble to Holy Week, a time of high influx of visitors in the region.The Yucatan Times
