This is what the UNAM has to say about pollution in Yucatan

Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) .- “Yucatan researchers are using two different fish species and one octopus species as biomarkers of marine pollution, salinity and temperature”, reports the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
Biomarkers are quantifiable biological parameters that change upon exposure to a xenobiotic (not the body’s own) compound, or other environmental or physiological disturbances, that can be indicators of an exposure to, or effect of a toxic compound.
“The objective is to measure the effect of factors such as temperature, chemicals or contaminants, on organisms that are endemic or associated with the Yucatan Peninsula”, said Gabriela Rodríguez Fuentes, a specialist with UNAM’s School of Chemistry.
The researcher and her team are working with three species: a fish that lives in cenotes, another in the marine zone, and an octopus that lives in the off the Yucatecan shore.
In the cenotes, they analyze the Yucatan guayacón fish, which they use as a ” guardian ” of the quality of the water where it lives.
“Although the contamination levels in the cenotes are not as high as in other areas, we do have a measurable effect, which is already evident,” the UNAM’s specialist said.
In the marine zone, the species used as an indicator is the veil guppy, which they use in the laboratory to see how sensitive it is to the effects of contaminants. “We work with pesticides and a very reactive biomarker; we realize that at relevant environmental concentrations, there is an effect on the biomarker of this fish,” the scientist stated.
“Octopuses are sensitive to temperature and could migrate in the face of possible climate change”, she explained. “We don’t want them to leave, so we are investigating whether the probable increase in temperature on the peninsula will affect the octopus populations,” Gabriela Rodríguez Fuentes concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Drastic hotel occupation fall is forecast in Yucatan due to pandemic
The Yucatan hotel sector is already.
-
US Treasury and IRS to delay tax payment deadline by 90 days
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on.
-
This is how coronavirus could affect the travel and tourism industry
The World Travel and Tourism Council.
-
Brands like Clorox, Netflix, and Campbell are benefiting from the coronavirus
People are stocking up but staying.
-
Toxic fumes affect over 6,000 people in Chetumal
CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO (Times Media Mexico).
-
Trials for COVID-19 vaccine underway
A Phase 1 clinical trial is.
-
United States suspends all visa procedures in Mexico due to coronavirus
The United States Embassy in Mexico.
-
Celestún has officially become the first tourist port in Yucatan to isolate itself due to coronavirus
The municipality of Celestún officially announced.
-
No data indicate that Ibuprofen aggravates COVID-19 infections
On Saturday, the French health minister,.
-
Zoos, cultural centers, museums, libraries and tianguis closed in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán.- From Monday March 16th,.
Leave a Comment