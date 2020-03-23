There will be no permits for the Constellation beer plant – AMLO’s Government

López Obrador’s government said that more than 27,000 people voted over the weekend against the continuation of the construction of this project.

MEXICALI Baja California. (Times Media Mexico) – In an UNPRECEDENTED ACT against the private initiative in the modern history of Mexico, the government of Lopez Obrador carried out a vote to determine whether to continue the construction of a beer plant with an investment of more than 1 billion dollars, and the generation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

According to the government, 76.1 percent of the people voted against the construction of the Constellation Brands brewery. Said Diana Alvarez, Undersecretary of Democratic Development, Social Participation, and Religious Affairs of the Interior Ministry. Of these, 23.2 percent, or 8,547 citizens, were in favor of continuing the project. However, 76.1 percent, or 27,973, voted against it.

“According to the results, as a consequence, Conagua will no longer issue the corresponding permits that were pending for the operation of the plant. The federal government will immediately contact the company to seek options to remedy the damages,” said Diana Alvarez.

On Sunday, the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), the Confederation of Employers of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), and the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF) rejected the process and the result of the citizen consultation held in Mexicali. The plant of Constellation Brands brewery, which involves an investment of 1.4 billion dollars and already has all the necessary permits.

This is how the construction of the plant in Mexicali was going.

The CCE said the consultation “undermines Mexico’s ability to attract investment,” in addition to increasing the economic risk Mexico currently faces due to the instability of financial markets.

It added that it also directly affects workers and their families by putting at risk the jobs that were generated by the investment. Environmental groups have opposed the construction of this plant because they believe that the brewery will deplete water reserves.

The participatory exercise took place during Saturday and Sunday, for which 27 voting tables were installed.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments