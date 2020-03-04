The two suspected cases of coronavirus in Yucatán are women

Federal Health authorities reported that, in the two suspected cases of Covid-19 coronavirus registered in Yucatan, the patients are women, who possibly contracted the disease during their respective trips in Italy and Japan.
It will be the National Institute of Epidemiological Reference who officially issues the results on whether the two women in Yucatán have Coronavirus or not, the samples are already in the hands of the federal agency.
“The first patient, a 33-year-old woman may have been infected with coronavirus on February 18 in Italy, where she spent several days, before returning to Mexico on Sunday, March 1,” federal authorities said.
“The second case, a 40-year-old woman, who possibly was infected on January 27, in Japan. She returned to Mexico on the 16th of February, although it has not yet been determined whether or not she has coronavirus.
So far, there are five confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Mexico, two of which are in Mexico City, while the rest of the infected patients are in Chiapas, Coahuila and Sinaloa.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The uncertain future of Mexican oil
Currently, the nation imports more than.
-
Mexican scientist creates formula that could stop the coronavirus
Ten years ago, the illness of.
-
All new State Yucatecan Theater Company to start presentations this month
About twenty Yucatecan comedians, actresses and.
-
Maya Train goes back to its original plan (Valladolid-Cancun)
CDMX, March 4, 2020.- Due to.
-
Mexico speeds up extraditions of cartel bosses to U.S.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) –.
-
AMLO says Mexico to probe company founded by his chief of staff
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.
-
Shell Plans Major Drilling in Mexico, But Oil May Take a Decade
(Bloomberg) — Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
-
AMLO’s raffle tickets go out on sale on national women’s strike day
MEXICO: President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
-
Chabihau, Yucatán receives one thousand visitors during “Festival de la Veda”
The coastal town of Chabihau, in.
-
Heat and sunlight, allies of the Yucatecans in the fight against cornovirus
When asked if the Yucatan hot.
Leave a Comment