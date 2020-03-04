The two suspected cases of coronavirus in Yucatán are women

Federal Health authorities reported that, in the two suspected cases of Covid-19 coronavirus registered in Yucatan, the patients are women, who possibly contracted the disease during their respective trips in Italy and Japan.

It will be the National Institute of Epidemiological Reference who officially issues the results on whether the two women in Yucatán have Coronavirus or not, the samples are already in the hands of the federal agency.

“The first patient, a 33-year-old woman may have been infected with coronavirus on February 18 in Italy, where she spent several days, before returning to Mexico on Sunday, March 1,” federal authorities said.

“The second case, a 40-year-old woman, who possibly was infected on January 27, in Japan. She returned to Mexico on the 16th of February, although it has not yet been determined whether or not she has coronavirus.

So far, there are five confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Mexico, two of which are in Mexico City, while the rest of the infected patients are in Chiapas, Coahuila and Sinaloa.







