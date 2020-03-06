The sky explodes in red, green, blue and yellow at Mérida’s “Pasaje de la Revolución”

The famous Passage of the Revolution (Pasaje de la Revolución), located right next to Mérida’s Cathedral, will probably be changing its name to “Passage of the Selfies.”

And why is that? Basically, because hundreds of people who walk across the passage covered with colored umbrellas, cannot avoid the temptation to take out their cell phones and have a selfie taken with the sky exploding in red, green, blue and yellow.

Men, women, young, old and even children are coming to the Pasaje de la Revolución every day, either because they read the news in a newspaper, saw it on Facebook, a family member or friend told them, or they simply passed by and saw the 850 umbrellas that cover 700 square meters.

This fantastic installation is part of the “Umbrella Sky Proyect”, a staging that takes place in different cities of the world in order to beautify the place and promote tourism.

Tania and Elsa, both from Merida, heard about the installation on Facebook and came exclusively to see it. They say the place looks “beautiful and novel”.

We also met Tom, a very nice millennial Israelite who travels through Latin America. Tom stated that the project is “beautiful and colorful” and who stated that he had already seen the installation in Peru, Israel and Colombia. He takes out his cell phone and shows a photo of the umbrella installation in Israel (with different color umbrellas than those in Mérida).

Doris and her friends saw the post on Facebook and that is why they decided to come. She explains that this installation serves to promote Merida because “it looks prettier”.

Juan Rosado works in the “Casa de Artesanías Mercado”, located in the middle of the passage. He says that since the umbrellas were installed, the traffic of pedestrians increased, as well as sales, which is obviously good for his business.

Tulio is an employee of the City Council working on painting and remodeling the passage. He said that he has seen literally hundreds of people coming to the passage to see the umbrellas and take pictures.

You still haven’t come? You still have two weeks left to enjoy the sky of umbrellas and, above all, to take yourself a nice “selfie”.







