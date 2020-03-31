The ninth edition of FILEY suspended due to Covid-19

Mérida, Yucatan (March 31, 2020).- In the scope of the national health emergency decree by Covid-19, issued by the Federal Government, the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) informs that it will not be possible to carry out the ninth edition of the International Book Fair of Yucatan (FILEY), which was scheduled from May 9 to 17 of this year.

It will be at the 2021 edition of FILEY when the “José Emilio Pacheco” Award for Excellence in Literature will be delivered, which the UADY and UC-Mexicanistas conferred, on this occasion, to author Enrique Serna.

As for the FILEY National Journalism Award, whose recipient will be announced shortly, the delivery will also take place in the next edition.

The Autonomous University of Yucatan endorses its commitment to society, so FILEY will continue with renewed strength in 2021.

Likewise, the organizing committee expresses the appreciation for the understanding of all the people, publishers, exhibitors, public and private institutions that year after year participate punctually in this great celebration.







