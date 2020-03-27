Standard & Poors downgrades Mexico sovereign rating

In the course of this crisis, a current of thought has arisen that states that governments should not take extreme measures of social distancing because they do much damage to the economy and fail to stop the disease, writes Enrique Quintana in El Financiero.

Two months ago, Wall Street was waiting for job numbers that would offer clues as to whether the longest economic expansion in US history was slowing down. Now Wall Street and the world have witnessed how expansion is deflating. About 3,280,000 Americans applied for unemployment insurance last week.

Congress approved a $ 2 trillion rescue package, which includes unemployment relief measures. America’s Trumpian dream is crumbling over a problem that arises not from the Democratic Party, but from a microorganism that derisively calls the Chinese virus.

Forced march

In line with the guidelines that the government has followed in terms of works, the Maya Train tender process is progressing, but slow. Currently, the contests of three of the seven sections that make up one of the emblematic projects of the management of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are carried out in parallel. However, it is noteworthy that for the third section, which goes from Calkiní, in Campeche, to Izamal, Yucatán, there was already a meeting of clarifications and it was known that there was interest from 25 companies, much less than the 69 that attended the first section one joint.

Among those who again showed their interest are ICA, led by Guadalupe Phillips and who also showed interest in the first two sections; La Peninsular, by Carlos Hank Rhon, and FCC Construcción, where Carlos Slim is in control. Something similar happened for the second section, where 39 companies were initially registered, but it dropped to 25 companies that have submitted their questions about this work.

It is unclear whether that decrease in shooters means confidence in the project has fallen. Could what was already seen to come with the theme of Constellation Brands have influenced business spirit? Or rather, is it affecting the environment of uncertainty that the Covid-19 brought us?









