Spring equinox in Dzibilchaltun (VIDEO)

Mérida, Yucatán.- The sun arrived on time for his appointment at the temple of the Seven Dolls in Dzibilchaltún, on this year’s spring equinox.
But this year was different since in the face of the Coronavirus COVID-19 contingency, this popular archaeological zone was empty, since it was decided that it will remain closed to all visitors, starting on March 20, in order to prevent the spread of this disease.
Every year thousands of tourists come to this place to enjoy the archaeoastronomical phenomenon in which the sun sets right on the doorstep of the seven dolls’ temple.
Dzibilchaltun is a Maya archaeological site in the Mexican state of Yucatán, approximately 10 miles (16 km) north of state capital Mérida.The Yucatan Times
