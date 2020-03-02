Spring Break Travel Poised to Rise in 2020

It’s going to be a busy spring. Domestic and international travel are soaring as spring breakers get ready to take flight.

According to research from Allianz Global Assistance, the number of Americans packing their bags for stateside spring break trips increased 24 percent over the past year, with an 18 percent increase in international getaways.

Allianz’s Top 10 Spring Break Destinations survey analyzed more than 2.7 million flight itineraries and found that Orlando and Cancun are the top choices for the fourth year in a row.

The top international destinations were Cancun, San Jose Del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. Nassau, Bahamas; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Aruba; and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

London reappeared on the top 10 and was the only destination in Europe to do so. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, rounded out the list of top international spring break destinations.

On the domestic side, in addition to Orlando, the top 10 destinations for spring break in the U.S. were Phoenix at number two, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Salt Lake City and Tampa.

PHOTO: Orlando, Florida skyline from Lake Eola. (photo via LUNAMARINA/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The lists overwhelmingly include warm-weather destinations, proving that spring break travelers prefer beach getaways to cold-weather activities such as skiing. Salt Lake City was the only mountain getaway on the list and London and New York were the only two major cities on the list where travelers would want to brace for a chill.

Allianz noted that the survey brings positive news for the travel industry that is currently plagued by ongoing fallout from the coronavirus.

“It’s heartening to see that Americans are bullish on spring break despite recent headlines and that both domestic and international destinations will see an increased influx of visitors,” said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications for Allianz Global Assistance USA.

“Whether you’re planning to be the life of the party or in full relaxation mode, the last thing you want is a dream vacation ruined by an unexpected event. Buying trip protection when you book your travel can put your mind at ease—make sure you add it to your pre-trip checklist, along with sunscreen.”

