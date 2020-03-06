Security: the main competitive advantage our state has: COPARMEX

MÉRIDA, March 6, 2020.- Security, economic growth and compliance with the obligations to contribute to the state treasury, were the three points highlighted in his speech by the new president of Coparmex Mérida, Fernando Ponce Díaz, who took possession on Thursday March 5th, replacing José Antonio Loret de Mola Gómory.

“If one of our competitive advantages is public safety, it is a priority to maintain things that way. At the end of 2019, a rate of 1.3 intentional homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants was observed in Yucatan, the lowest figure at national level, and which complies with the request of Coparmex Mérida to keep this figure below 2.0, throughout of the current state administration,” Ponce Diaz said.

With indicators like this, our state is confirmed as the safest and most peaceful in the country, “which fills us with Yucatecan pride, and we will not allow anyone to change this situation,” he added.

The new leader declared that the participation of the entire society in fiscal (tax) matters, in accordance with the Law and Justice, is absolutely vital.

“Every citizen must fulfill their obligations to contribute to the treasury, which is why we insist on an already old demand: to expand the tax base and thus benefit everyone. Informals must register, pay taxes and this way, fight against illegal trade”, the businessman claimed.

Regarding economic growth, he recalled that the 2018-2024 State Development Plan sets an economic growth target for 2024 of 3.4% per year.

“Last year was particularly difficult for the country’s economy with an annual decrease of 0.1%. The state economic balance indicates that 12 Mexican states are currently in recession; 10 more with at least one negative quarter; and only 10 states with growing economies, among which, Yucatan is sixth at national level, with a growth of 2.5% in the first nine months of 2019”.

Ponce Díaz also mentioned that in the proposal document entitled “Agenda for the Development of Yucatan”, which COPARMEX-Mérida delivered to the State Government in the first months of this administration, a sustained annual growth rate of 4.5% was set as a goal , so the real result of this indicator for 2019, will not meet the expectations.







