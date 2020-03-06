Say goodbye to Cheese Boards, ‘PANCAKE BOARDS’ are the new food trend for entertaining

OMG! First there was the Cheese Board, which I loved SO much!

Then there were French Fry Boards, and the Entertaining Game was taken to the next level. Press-N-Seal Fridge

Courtesy of peony_and_lace_weddings on Instagram

NOW — NOW look what some utter GENIUS has come up with. PANCAKE BOARDS! GAH! Why didn’t I think of this utmost perfect idea for entertaining — or for Monday, because it’s Monday.

Courtesy of everyday_tables on Instagram

So, this board is centered around the pancake, obvi. You could go in with all plain ones, you can mix it up with some buckwheat or banana pancakes. You could even do cute designs — like hearts — for your pancakes.

Then you go freaking wild. Be as elaborate or as simple as you wish!

Start with the toppings that need to go in bowls. You could get some Maple Syrup, some Whipped Cream, some Kayro Syrup, maybe peanut butter, Nutella, Blackberry Jelly, or Honey. Really, the ideas are endless.

Then you choose some fruits. Bananas and Strawberries are good staples to start with. Then maybe add some Raspberries, Blueberries, and cut-up Peaches. Yum!

Time to think about the goodies! You might have Chocolate Chips, Butterscotch Chips, Sprinkles, crushed up Oreos, Peanuts, or Almonds.

What would you add?

Of course, you can add a protein to the fixings! Some crispy Bacon, spicy Sausage, or some Hard Boiled Eggs would be perfect!!

Heck, you might even want to add some different breakfast cheeses. You can make it your own, and do whatever you freaking want! Go for it!

You could make it small and simple, or ginormous — enough to feed an army.

There is only ONE absolute rule. You must invite your friends and family!! *Smile*

Source: https://totallythebomb.com/







Comments

comments