Santa Rosa de Lima cartel: El Marro’s father arrested in Guanajuato

Federal Public Security Secretary, Alfonso Durazo, confimed the arrest of the father of José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, a.k.a “El Marro,” leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel.

“The arrest of this person is confirmed; there is an ongoing investigation,” said Durazo Montaño in President López Obrador’s morning news conference.

The federal officer explained that the arrest took place because the subject was driving a vehicle reported as stolen, however, he said that the investigation might include the possibility of other offenses.

The Security Minister asserted that the arrest of the father of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel leader is an important event and that authorities are alert to any reaction.

“It’s an important detention and the federal and state forces are alert to any reaction.”

Last week, authorities arrested Fabián “N”, a.k.a. “La Vieja,” lieutenant of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel after an operation at Rosarito Beach in Baja California.

The origin of Santa Rosa de Lima cartel goes back to 2014 when they were a fuel theft group led by David “R”, a.k.a. “El Güero,” the then-boss of “El Marro.”

According to federal authorities, the group became relevant when “El Marro” became the leader of the criminal organization and, in October 2017, declared war on the Jalisco New Generation cartel for the control of fuel theft in the so-called “Bermudas Triangle,” comprised by the municipalities of León, Irapuato, Salamanca, Celaya, and Los Apaseos, places where Pemex pipelines are located, as well as for drug sales, kidnapping, and extortion.

The cartel is named after the Santa Rosa de Lima community of the municipality of Villagrán in Guanajuato, place of origin of its members.

According to investigations of the Federal Police, El Marro’s close circle is comprised of 14 people, including his sister, who is allegedly in charge of illicit activities in Celaya.

The finance operators are allegedly uncles of “El Marro” and they are in charge of money laundering. Santiago “G” “El Bachicha,” husband of El Marro’s sister, is one of the high-level operators of the group.

The activities of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel include the municipalities of Celaya, Salamanca, Santa Cruz, Juventino Rosas, Irapuato, Valle de Santiago, and Villagrán, where first-degree murders are on the rise due to the dispute with the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG)

Last October, a video showed an armed group of nearly 60 people with long firearms. El Marro’s cartel sent a warning to the CJNG saying they would kick them off Guanajuato. This ignited a series of violent acts that got national attention.

José Antonio Yépez Ortiz began his criminal career in 2010 when he also was in charge of leading the drug market and haulers theft. Ther Santa Rosa cartel has control over clandestine taps and illegal fuel sales.

Source: Notimex







