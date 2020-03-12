Russia paves way for president Vladimir Putin until 2036

Vladimir Putin set to rule to another 16 years after Russian parliament backs sweeping constitutional change.

VLADIMIR PUTIN has laid out his plan to tackle the Russian constitution – and stay in power until 2036.

The Russian leader today said there could be a presidential ‘reset’ and run after his current term expires.

Vladimir Putin, 67, who was first elected in 2000, could run again after his current six-year term expiresCredit: EPA

Putin, who has ruled Russia for more than 20 years, today laid out his plans on how he intends to hold onto power.

He told the lower house of State Duma: “This would be possible… if the constitutional court rules such an amendment would not go against (the constitution).”

Putin addressed the lower house over constitutional changesCredit: AP:Associated Press

A constitutional reform tabled by Valentina Tereshkova would make previous presidential terms void.

If he wins another term it would keep the Russian ruler in power until 2036.

He told lawmakers: “These amendments are long overdue, they are needed, and I am sure they will be useful for society, for our citizens.”

Putin appeared to suggest the country may not be reader for a new leader after calling for evolutionary change “because we have had enough of revolutions”.

Putin said: “There will be a time when the highest power… will not be tied to one specific person.

“But all of our previous history happened in this way, and of course we cannot ignore this.”







