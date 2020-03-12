  • Campeche,
    • Residents of Punta Xen, Campeche demand AMLO to fulfill campaign promise

    By on March 12, 2020
    "Mr. president, we reming you tht on April 2019, you promised the people of Punta Xen that there will be electric power in their community, promise that has not been fulfilled up to this date."

    Residents of Punta Xen, municipality of Champotón, in Campeche blocked the federal highway on Wednesday March 11.

    They demand that the government provide them with electricity that they have lacked for more than 10 years.

    Inhabitants of the Punta Xen community in the municipality of Champotón, blocked Federal Highway 180, to demand that the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, follow through on his promise to provide them with electricity.

    This community has not had this service for more than 10 years, and this has been a constant promise from state, municipal and federal officials, from different political parties, that have come and go, and which has not been fulfilled up to this day.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom


    Alejandro

