Quintana Roo confirms 27 positive cases of Covid-19

Times Media México (March 26, 2020).- The cases in Quintana Roo are located in the municipalities of Benito Juárez, Solidaridad and Othón P. Blanco.

While workers from the IMSS Specialty Hospital in region 510 of Cancún publicly protested the lack of sanitary protection equipment necessary to treat patients with coronavirus, the Secretary of Health of Quintana Roo, Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, stated that the total number of cases reported in the state is 128; out of which, 27 turned out to be positive, 92 negative and 9 more are still under observation.

The positive cases are located in the municipalities of Benito Juárez, Solidaridad and Othón P. Blanco. Quintana Roo is still in Phase 1, “but as it is a federal determination we have to adhere to a much closer vigilance, in such a way that we search for people with asymptomatic without waiting for them to come to the hospital, we are actively seeking ”, clarified the Secretary of Health in this epidemiological surveillance, pointing out that 70 million pesos have been allocated to health issues.

Governor Carlos Joaquín, affirmed that an additional 70 million pesos will be required and clarified that there are no limits to free transit in the state.

He also announced an “Attention Plan” for labor conflicts to attend to unjustified dismissals of workers.

The governor said that some municipalities in the state have called for the population to #Stayathome, so the issues of social distancing are very important, and carry out preventive measures.

Finally, Carlos Joaquín concluded that the most important thing right now, is to take care of our families, the elderly and children.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times











Comments

comments