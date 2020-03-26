Quintana Roo confirms 27 positive cases of Covid-19

Times Media México (March 26, 2020).- The cases in Quintana Roo are located in the municipalities of Benito Juárez, Solidaridad and Othón P. Blanco.
While workers from the IMSS Specialty Hospital in region 510 of Cancún publicly protested the lack of sanitary protection equipment necessary to treat patients with coronavirus, the Secretary of Health of Quintana Roo, Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, stated that the total number of cases reported in the state is 128; out of which, 27 turned out to be positive, 92 negative and 9 more are still under observation.
The positive cases are located in the municipalities of Benito Juárez, Solidaridad and Othón P. Blanco. Quintana Roo is still in Phase 1, “but as it is a federal determination we have to adhere to a much closer vigilance, in such a way that we search for people with asymptomatic without waiting for them to come to the hospital, we are actively seeking ”, clarified the Secretary of Health in this epidemiological surveillance, pointing out that 70 million pesos have been allocated to health issues.
Governor Carlos Joaquín, affirmed that an additional 70 million pesos will be required and clarified that there are no limits to free transit in the state.
He also announced an “Attention Plan” for labor conflicts to attend to unjustified dismissals of workers.
The governor said that some municipalities in the state have called for the population to #Stayathome, so the issues of social distancing are very important, and carry out preventive measures.
Finally, Carlos Joaquín concluded that the most important thing right now, is to take care of our families, the elderly and children.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cozumel Mayor announced “curfew” over Covid-19
The municipal president of Cozumel Pedro.
-
March 26: more than 1,000 US coronavirus deaths, near 70,000 cases
The number of deaths caused by.
-
Vila requests 3.2 billion pesos to face Covid-19 contingency
Mérida, Yucatán (March 26, 2020).- To.
-
Man who violently robbed a Mérida gas station, arrested minutes later by SSP agents
In a swift operation, agents of.
-
Italian nurse commits suicide after being infected with coronavirus
Nurse Daniela Trezzi, 34, took her.
-
Mérida’s Palacio Cantón under sanitization process
Merida, Yucatán (March 25, 2020).- In.
-
Chichén Itza and Uxmal are being disinfected so the areas remain free of Covid-19
The National Institute of Anthropology and.
-
99% of Italy’s dead had pre-existing illnesses
99% of Italy’s coronavirus fatalities had.
-
Yucatecan woman who became ill with COVID-19 in Canada is reported serious
Health authorities are following up on.
-
March 26th: 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yucatán
Mérida, Yuc. (March 26th).- The State.
Leave a Comment