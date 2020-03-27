Prosecutor’s Office investigates suspect who allegedly beat his wife to death in Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yuc.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) is filing the investigation against a subject who allegedly killed his wife by assaulting her on a property in the San José Tecoh neighborhood, south of Mérida, because despite that the victim was taken to a hospital, where she died due to the serious injuries suffered.
The Public Ministry will request prosecution action against suspect José Enrique “N”, 32 years old, who is a fugitive right now.
According to the information provided, the events occurred on the night of Tuesday March, 24th, when the victim (S.S.Y.C) was at her home in the San Jose Tecoh neighborhood and asked her husband José Enrique for money to buy food to feed their three children.
However, what she received was a beating from her spouse, who continued the assault, kicking the woman while she was lying on the floor.
Relatives intervened in defense of the victim, who was unconscious and decided to take her in a private vehicle to the hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán”, where she was officially pronounced dead early Wednesday morning due to serious injuries.
Personnel from the Public Ministry and Expert Services of the Prosecutor Office arrived at the hospital to carry out the removal of the woman’s body and conduct other legal proceedings.
Meanwhile, the FGE is carrying out the integration of the case file with the femicide protocol. The file was turned over to the State Investigative Police (PEI) for clarification.The Yucatan Times
