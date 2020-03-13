Progreso’s Calle 78 is being repaved after decades of abandonment

PROGRESO.— The image of the city center is transformed with the repaving of Calle 78, which is the main entrance to the port for motorists driving from Merida.

The Municipal government has repaved this road, which was built a little over 35 years ago and which, according to locals, was in a state of total abandonment.

Calle 78 is one of the busiest streets in the port, it was built in 1985 and, according to the residents, since that year, it did not receive municipal maintenance despite being a main road.

There are residents who recall when Hurricane “Gilberto” hit Progreso, on September 14, 1988, that street was used for the departure of trucks that rescued families from the lower parts of the port and took them to Mérida.

According to Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, the City Council is responsible for repaving Calle 78, from Calle 41, and up to Calle 35.

This is the first stage of the street rescue operation that is currently being carried out in Progreso. The works will continue all the way down to Calles 31 and 29, of the city center.

The repaving works of the 78 are in charge of Urbamex.

This construction company uses machinery to remove the old and deteriorated pavement, and uses equipment that recovers the unusable material, which prevents it from piling up on the street and speeds up repaving works.

At the same time, personnel from the Progreso Municipal Government maintain the flowerbeds and prune the palms of that street, and they will also collect all the garbage, with the goal of transforming the main entrance to the city.

The works will include rescue of the facades, painting, and reconstruction of sidewalks for the safety of families. The works should conclude at the end of this week.







