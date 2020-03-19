Progreso welcomes European yacht despite concern

PROGRESO.- Yesterday, march 18th, at 3:57 p.m., the Dutch ship “Gulden Leeuw” docked at a remote terminal. The ship had been rejected the day before at three ports in Quintana Roo because several student passengers had a cough on Saturday, the 14th, and there is a quarantine due to the 2019 coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

After sailing from Progreso on Sunday 15 at 6 p.m., the “Gulden Leeuw” returned yesterday at 2:15 p.m. and began docking maneuvers.

It anchored at point Alpha of the remote terminal, where International Health inspectors from the Ministry of Health boarded it and checked the six crew members and 61 student passengers.

Maritime and port authorities reported that each crew member and student was checked by International Health personnel, everything went smoothly and the certificate of free practice was granted for the docking of the sailboat.

The “Gulden Leeuw”, 57 meters long and eight meters wide, docked at the ferry dock, where it was moored until Sunday 15, when it set sail for Canada, but on the high seas they learned that said country had closed its borders.

The ship has been sailing under the flag of the Netherlands for eight months with students from Holland, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Cyprus, the United States and Italy, according to the shipping agency that received the vessel.

High school students who study in private naval schools do their internships on the ship.

The ship will stay three days in this port to get supplies in order to return to the Netherlands, while the Covid-19 emergency passes by, after Majahual, Cozumel and Holbox rejected it and were told that if they left Progreso they should return to it.







