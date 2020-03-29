Pope Francis delivers online “Urbi et Orbi” global blessing

On Friday March 27th, Pope Francis delivered the first Urbi et Orbi global blessing outside of Christmas or Easter ‘for the first time in 2,000 years’ to fight coronavirus.

The ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing is rarely given outside Christmas and Easter times and is a solemn blessing

The Pope’s decision to give a special Urbi et Orbi blessing underlines the gravity of the pandemic in Italy

Pope Francis has urged other clergymen to ‘have the courage’ to visit the sick despite the risks to their heath

The Pope has delivered a blessing which is normally reserved for Christmas and Easter in an extremely rare move in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis delivered the ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing – Latin for ‘to the city and the world’ – in a totally empty St Peter’s Square this evening.

The blessing is usually given to mark the major Christian festivals of the year, or when a new Pope is elected. It was not clear whether a special blessing such as this one has ever happened before.

Catholics who watched the Pope’s appearance online have been offered forgiveness for their sins if they receive the blessing.







