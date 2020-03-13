Passenger bus robbed on the Merida-Campeche highway

The bus left Merida during the evening, and was robbed on the Merida-Campeche federal highway.

MÉRIDA – The Ministry of Public Security (SSP) is working in coordination with federal authorities to investigate the robbery of a passenger bus that occurred last night on the Merida-Campeche federal highway near Chocholá.

Approximately 30 people were travelling on the bus to El Ceibo, Guatemala, to go shoopping at this “Zona Libre“.

The bus, rented by the tour organizers, left Merida, but stopped along the way for more passengers. Suddenly, these passengers pull out guns, and robbed the rest of the travellers on board the bus.

Those affected will have to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) because the incident occurred on a highway under federal jurisdiction.

