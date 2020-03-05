Parents take over a school in Panabá for alleged sexual abuse

PANABÁ, Yucatan (March 5th, 2020). – “He has to be arrested! His professional teacher’s diploma taken away! “We want justice for the abused children!” Expressed parents who demonstrated on Thursday March 5th, in front of the Juan Francisco Molina Solís Elementary School in the town of Panabá, Yucatán.

On the night of Wednesday, March 4, parents placed chains and locks on the school’s gate, to prevent teachers and other workers from the State Secretary of Education (Segey) from entering the premises this morning.

Panabá is located 166 kilometers (100 miles) east of Mérida (INEGI)

The atmosphere was tense when the legal representative of ​​the Segey arrived on site. His objective was to open the school, and continue with the investigations into the alleged sexual abuse case (or cases).

However, the parents refused to open the gate, and in return requested the immediate dismissal of the school director Luis Escalante Bobadilla.

They even threatened not to take their children to school until the director is gone.

The teachers of the school and the supervisor Adelaida Rodríguez Ceballos remain on the site, trying to dialogue; but the parents’ position is clear, they want the teacher under arrest, and the director out of the school, and they are not willing to negotiate.







