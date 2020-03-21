Over Coronavirus, U.S., Canada and Mexico suspend most border traffic

The US has suspended all non-essential traffic across its borders with both Mexico and Canada as it battles to control the coronavirus outbreak.
The curbs take effect at midnight on Saturday but will not affect trade, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
Meanwhile, Illinois joined California in ordering residents to stay at home, while New York state ordered non-essential businesses to close.
About one in five Americans will soon be under a “stay at home” order.
The virus has claimed nearly 230 lives in the US and infected more than 18,500 people.
Globally more than 270,000 patients have tested positive for the respiratory illness and more than 11,000 have died.
