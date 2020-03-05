Official presentation of the first theme park in Yucatan: ‘Xibalbá’

YUCATÁN.- “Xibalbá” by Grupo Xcaret, is the first theme park ever built in Yucatan, and it will be open to the public by December 2020.
With discounts of 50% on tickets for all Yucatecans, next December 12th, “Xibalbá” will open its doors , this is the first theme park in Yucatan, managed by Grupo Xcaret.
This was announced by David Quintana, Vice President of Grupo Xcaret, this Wednesday March 4th, at the official presentation of the project.
“Xibalbá”, a reserve located near Valladolid, will feature a tour of eight cenotes with different characteristics. Different activities, water canals, zip lines and inclusive facilities are part of the project.
In addition, in some cenotes, visitors will be able to practice snorkeling, and musical groups will be entertaining at especially adapted spaces for concerts and shows.
Another attraction are the “Mayan Villages”, where tourists will be able to appreciate how the modern Maya live, their gastronomy and craft work.
The Sculptured Church, an Aviary and many more spectacular attractions will be part of this innovative theme park.
Xibalbá in numbers:
- Extension: 254 hectares
- Developed area: 50 hectares – 20% of the land
- Development time: 4 years
- Work collaborators: 305 collaborators (employees)
- Total investment: $ 1 billion Mexican pesos
- Direct jobs in operation: 150 jobs
- Indirect jobs: 600 jobs
- Capacity: 2,000 Pax
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tourism sector in Mérida concerned about Covid-19
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 4th, 2020) .-.
-
Tianguis Turístico is already leaving profits to tourism service providers in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán (March 4th, 2020).- Still.
-
No classes at public schools in Yucatan on March 9th
As part of the national strike.
-
Man leaves cell phone charger plugged in and starts fire in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Life gave another chnce.
-
Two guns seized by police on the Mérida-Campeche highway
Two hand guns and ammo were.
-
The uncertain future of Mexican oil
Currently, the nation imports more than.
-
Mexican scientist creates formula that could stop the coronavirus
Ten years ago, the illness of.
-
All new State Yucatecan Theater Company to start presentations this month
About twenty Yucatecan comedians, actresses and.
-
Maya Train goes back to its original plan (Valladolid-Cancun)
CDMX, March 4, 2020.- Due to.
-
Mexico speeds up extraditions of cartel bosses to U.S.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) –.
Leave a Comment