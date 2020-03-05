Official presentation of the first theme park in Yucatan: ‘Xibalbá’

YUCATÁN.- “Xibalbá” by Grupo Xcaret, is the first theme park ever built in Yucatan, and it will be open to the public by December 2020.

With discounts of 50% on tickets for all Yucatecans, next December 12th, “Xibalbá” will open its doors , this is the first theme park in Yucatan, managed by Grupo Xcaret.

This was announced by David Quintana, Vice President of Grupo Xcaret, this Wednesday March 4th, at the official presentation of the project.

“Xibalbá”, a reserve located near Valladolid, will feature a tour of eight cenotes with different characteristics. Different activities, water canals, zip lines and inclusive facilities are part of the project.

In addition, in some cenotes, visitors will be able to practice snorkeling, and musical groups will be entertaining at especially adapted spaces for concerts and shows.

Another attraction are the “Mayan Villages”, where tourists will be able to appreciate how the modern Maya live, their gastronomy and craft work.

The Sculptured Church, an Aviary and many more spectacular attractions will be part of this innovative theme park.

Xibalbá in numbers:

Extension: 254 hectares

Developed area: 50 hectares – 20% of the land

Development time: 4 years

Work collaborators: 305 collaborators (employees)

Total investment: $ 1 billion Mexican pesos

Direct jobs in operation: 150 jobs

Indirect jobs: 600 jobs

Capacity: 2,000 Pax







Comments

comments