More Yucatecan municipalities restrict access to their communities

On March 28 and 29, several municipalities across the state blocked the entrances and roads to the different towns, in fear of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The municipality of Motul, whose local authorities closed the federal and rural roads with stones and rubble, stating that several vehicles “were going around” the security checkpoints.

And now the towns of Sinanché, Yobaín, Dzidzantún, Dzilam González, Dzilam de Bravo and Buctzotz implement the same measures and close down the entrances to their communities.

These actions have been increasingly extreme, to the extent that the inhabitants themselves have placed tree trunks, signboards, wires, ropes and even trucks to obstruct, and restrict the passage of people who do not reside in those towns.







