Mexico’s “Maquila” Industry face losses amid shutdowns

MEXICO CITY — According to wwd.com, Mexico’s fashion retailers and apparel factories are facing steep losses as the government orders the country to shut down for more than a month to contain the coronavirus and store lootings spike.
“We are seeing many global retailers close and forced closures in some regions including Mexico State, where we had to shut our Townsquare mall in Metepec,” said Jaime Fasja, founder and co-chief executive officer of Thor Urbana Capital, who said its plans to build a string of malls, hotels and entertainment centers are so far proceeding on schedule despite the disruptions.
Click here to read the full article on wwd.com
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pope Francis delivers online “Urbi et Orbi” global blessing
On Friday March 27th, Pope Francis.
-
No more hugs and handshakes for AMLO, now he urges people to stay home
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – On Friday.
-
African countries in quarantine with more than 1,000 coronavirus cases
ABUJA, Nigeria — Lockdowns have begun.
-
Mexico to face COVID-19 with one of the world’s highest rates of diabetes
MEXICO CITY – Four of the.
-
AMLO’s priorities… A baseball field in Nayarit
NAYARIT Mexico (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Doctors protest over concealment of coronavirus patients.
SUSULÁ, Yucatán – Doctors at the.
-
Mexico reaches 717 coronavirus infections
MEXICO CITY (Ministry of Health) –.
-
70 deaths from “atypical pneumonia” – Government denies COVID-19
Funeral homes in the Toluca Valley.
-
Ten reasons why not to panic over Coronavirus
Regardless of whether we classify the.
-
Sudden spike in new Tokyo coronavirus cases
Tokyo — The Japanese capital registered 47.
Leave a Comment