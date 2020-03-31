Mexico repatriates Yucatecan Ethel Trujillo who tested positive for COVID-19

The Government of Mexico, in a joint operation between the Secretariats of Defense and Foreign Affairs, and with the collaboration of the Peruvian government, repatriated Ethel Trujillo, a Mexican woman from Mérida, Yucatán diagnosed with C,OVID-19. The operation was carried out under strict biosecurity measures.

The Government of Mexico has repatriated 1,170 Mexicans from Peru who, for the most part, were on vacation during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the Mexicans who asked the embassy in Peru for assistance in returning to Mexico was the husband of the recently repatriated citizen, who regrettably died from coronavirus in that South American country.

The Government of Mexico, committed to assisting its citizens abroad who ask to return home, arranged for the repatriation, complying with the biosecurity regulations of both countries and ensuring the necessary protection for the officials, crew and family members so that the woman could return to Mexico with her husband’s remains.

The Mexican Air Force aircraft, a Gulfstream G550, flew from Cusco, Peru to Merida, Yucatán with a stopover in Lima to refuel.

The Government of Mexico thanks the Secretariat of Defense for its help in repatriating the woman, and will follow up on the condition of her health with state authorities.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom wishes Ethel a fast recovery.







