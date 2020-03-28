Mexico reaches 717 coronavirus infections

MEXICO CITY (Ministry of Health) – Cases of coronavirus in Mexico reached 717 as of saturday morning, March 28 2020.

At the daily press conference from the National Palace, officials from the Ministry of Health also reported that there are 12 deaths in Mexico.

They explained that of the 12 deaths, 42% occurred in the IMSS. They are concentrated in the group of 55 years of age and older.

In the CDMX there are five deaths, in Durango one, in Jalisco three, in Michoacan one and in San Luis Potosi two and five health sector employees of the Mexican Institute of Social Security have been confirmed to have coronavirus.

They also said that the imported cases are 486, against 177 associated with importation and 54 without antecedents.

Previously, Undersecretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell had announced that during the talk he would speak about the atypical pneumonia, which, he said, “has generated doubts and false news,” however, he was not present at the beginning of the conference.

At the conference, and in response to questions from the press, Health Ministry officials said that the pneumonia is “being monitored” and according to them, there has been no increase identified in the last two weeks, eventhou Toluca registered 70 deaths related to “atypical pneumonia”.

On Friday evening, Governor Fayad announced the first death by coronavirus in the state of Hidalgo.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments