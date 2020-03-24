Mexico on Phase Two… What does that mean?

Mexico’s Federal Government decided to scale up to Phase 2 the massive measures for the population, with the aim of containing the cases of the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, indicated that with the declaration of this stage the Mexican Health System will anticipate the arrival of Phase 3, which “is inevitable”.

“We’ve had a slow transmission process, but we’re about to reach a turning point where the contagion curve rises, in Mexico we have not yet reached the turning point and that is why we have a better opportunity to contain the contagion, this is the moment and that is why we want to declare phase two ”, declared López-Gatell.

WHAT DOES PHASE 2 CONSIST OF?

The WHO estimates that Phase 2 occurs when infections are detected among people without having traveled abroad.

Do not greet with a kiss or hug.

Cancel classes.

Suspend massive events.

Close restaurants and bars.



WHAT MEASURES HAVE MEXICO TAKEN?

Protect and care for older adults and other groups at higher risk.

Suspend classes throughout the national education system, from March 20 to April 19, 2020.

Temporarily suspend events and meetings of 100 people or more.

Intensify basic prevention measures.

Designated supermarket times, restrictions on public transport and a shift in working hours could become the new norm in Mexico if the government’s new measures fail to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are now more than 360 cases of COVID-19 across the nation, and health experts say that figure could double in a matter of days.







