Mexico on Phase Two… What does that mean?

Mexico’s Federal Government decided to scale up to Phase 2 the massive measures for the population, with the aim of containing the cases of the new Covid-19 coronavirus.
The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, indicated that with the declaration of this stage the Mexican Health System will anticipate the arrival of Phase 3, which “is inevitable”.
“We’ve had a slow transmission process, but we’re about to reach a turning point where the contagion curve rises, in Mexico we have not yet reached the turning point and that is why we have a better opportunity to contain the contagion, this is the moment and that is why we want to declare phase two ”, declared López-Gatell.
- WHAT DOES PHASE 2 CONSIST OF?
- The WHO estimates that Phase 2 occurs when infections are detected among people without having traveled abroad.
- Do not greet with a kiss or hug.
- Cancel classes.
- Suspend massive events.
- Close restaurants and bars.
- WHAT MEASURES HAVE MEXICO TAKEN?
- Protect and care for older adults and other groups at higher risk.
- Suspend classes throughout the national education system, from March 20 to April 19, 2020.
Temporarily suspend events and meetings of 100 people or more.
- Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society.
- Intensify basic prevention measures.
Designated supermarket times, restrictions on public transport and a shift in working hours could become the new norm in Mexico if the government’s new measures fail to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
There are now more than 360 cases of COVID-19 across the nation, and health experts say that figure could double in a matter of days.The Yucatan Times
