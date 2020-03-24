  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • Mexico on Phase Two… What does that mean?

    By on March 24, 2020

    Mexico’s Federal Government decided to scale up to Phase 2 the massive measures for the population, with the aim of containing the cases of the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

    The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, indicated that with the declaration of this stage the Mexican Health System will anticipate the arrival of Phase 3, which “is inevitable”.

    “We’ve had a slow transmission process, but we’re about to reach a turning point where the contagion curve rises, in Mexico we have not yet reached the turning point and that is why we have a better opportunity to contain the contagion, this is the moment and that is why we want to declare phase two ”, declared López-Gatell.

    • WHAT DOES PHASE 2 CONSIST OF?
    • The WHO estimates that Phase 2 occurs when infections are detected among people without having traveled abroad.
    • Do not greet with a kiss or hug.
    • Cancel classes.
    • Suspend massive events.
    • Close restaurants and bars.
    • WHAT MEASURES HAVE MEXICO TAKEN?
    • Protect and care for older adults and other groups at higher risk.
    • Suspend classes throughout the national education system, from March 20 to April 19, 2020.
      Temporarily suspend events and meetings of 100 people or more.
    • Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society.
    • Intensify basic prevention measures.

    Designated supermarket times, restrictions on public transport and a shift in working hours could become the new norm in Mexico if the government’s new measures fail to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

    There are now more than 360 cases of COVID-19 across the nation, and health experts say that figure could double in a matter of days.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom


    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment