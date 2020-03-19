Mexico announces first COVID-19 death

Mexico’s Health Ministry announced a patient infected with COVID-19 has died; this is the first fatality registered in the country.
The patient was a 41-year-old man who was being treated at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER). His condition worsened due to his diabetes.
Last night, authorities confirmed the first fatality due to COVID-19.
According to federal authorities, the patient was treated at the INER since March 9. According to his relatives, the man attended a concert in a crowded arena on March 3 and a few days later, he fell ill.
It is unclear if the man traveled to China, Italy, France, Spain, or any other country with important COVID-19 outbreaks.
On the other hand, it was revealed that a 40-year-old man interned in a private hospital, and who tested positive for COVID-19, also attended the same concert. The man was hospitalized on March 16 and was sent to the intensive care unit but he has recovered successfully and he’s now in the intermediate care unit.
Until March 18, Mexico had confirmed 118 COVID-19 cases.
