Mexican scientist creates formula that could stop the coronavirus

Ten years ago, the illness of one of her children made Gabriela León, a Mexican biochemical engineer, look for a solution to kill viruses. And that technology, which she developed in Mexico with his brother Sergio, could the key to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In 2016, Gabriela and Sergio received the Nbelyax patent, which is now for sale in 60 countries. It is a biomolecule capable of annihilating all types of viruses, bacteria, fungi, germs and spores, among others.

Nbelyax has been implemented in a line of antiseptics, disinfectants and sterilizers, and has also been used to prevent the progression of influenza and Ebola.

In an interview, Gabriela shared that she has been trying to position her work for 10 years. “To make us understand what we are currently living as human race, the great challenges today are climate change and pandemics.”

“Given the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico, disinfectants and mouth covers were scarce. And these, do not offer a permanent solution to the problem. in fact, these items could even “make it worse,” Dr Gabriela continued.

“The virus needs to replicate in living beings, while bacteria and microbacteria have the ability to reproduce by themselves. They can be on a surface for years and do not need to infect anyone because they have the ability to reproduce by itself. The big difference of our technology is that it is so small that it can enter the body (infected with the virus) and destroy the genetic material.,” she added.

“A good example is antibacterial gel. A molecule of chlorine reaches the cell, the cell membrane breaks, and from the moment it breaks until the cell dies, several seconds can pass, and that is enough time for the famous “microbial resistance” can be created; because unlike Nbelyax, antibacterial gel or chlorine do not destroy the genetic material,” she explained.

“Besides, Nbelyax is biodegradable, harmless, not corrosive, does not cause secondary damage and does not create microbial resistance. Ironically, the production of Nbelyax, the Mexican patent biomolecule capable of annihilating all types of viruses, has been affected by the coronavirus in China, as part of the packaging it uses comes from that country,” Gabriela stated.

“The technology has been requested by other countries to help contain the spread of the virus,” Gabriela León concluded.

If you are interested in purchasing any of the products that are made with this technology, you can do so through its website: eviter.com.mx







