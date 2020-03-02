Mexican couple criticized for supporting Trump, US President defends them

In his attempt to intercede for the business of the Mexicans, the president gives their location

TUCSON Arizona (Agencies) – Betty and Jorge Rivas, the Mexican owners of “Sammy’s Mexican Grill” in Tucson, Arizona, were attacked through their social networks for attending a rally by President Donald Trump last week in Phoenix.

On Sunday morning, they woke up to the surprise that the president they support defended them on Twitter. Trump encouraged the Mexicans with a message; however, he did not verify their information and was wrong about the location of the business.

“The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty and Jorge Rivas for doing such a wonderful job. I’ll try to stop by next time I’m in Phoenix. Support Sammy! @foxandfriends,” wrote the president.

Last Wednesday, Betty Rivas was exposed in a Facebook group for sales and purchases. One user posted a photo of the restaurant’s co-owner, who appeared behind the current president. There, you can see that she wore a red cowboy hat that reads: “Latinos Love Trump”.

This issue generated the anger of the Latino community not only in the group, where they left them more than 270 comments, most of them negative. However, the comments didn’t just stay there; they reached the business’ Facebook page, as well as Google reviews.

However, the Rivas did not remain silent, and last Thursday, they shared a video called: “We will not be intimidated. Trump 2020.” In it, they talked about how good it was to see the U.S. president and the consequences this unleashed.

Meet Jorge and Betty Rivas, the owners of Sammy's Mexican Grill.



They love President @realdonaldtrump. They were attacked in 2016 over their support of our President.



They were attacked again just over a week ago for attending his rally.



Eat at Sammy's Mexican Grill! pic.twitter.com/cFKVZ079S7 — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) March 1, 2020

“We have received many negative comments and many lies. We have also received many negative calls. But I believe that as naturalized American citizens, we have the right to support President Trump or any other candidate who loves this country,” Jorge Rivas said in English.

He added that as Latinos, they don’t have to think the same way as other Latinos in that country. “We are individuals, and we have the constitutional right to support whoever we want. So for that reason, I think people who are writing bad reviews are just wasting their time,” he continued.

Meanwhile, his wife argued that people who disagree with their president could leave the country. She added that they believe Trump will win the next election again.

“If those who are attacking us don’t like the president, then go somewhere else where they are fascinated by the president. If you’re unhappy with what’s going on here, you’re not going to tell us what to do or where to go… Besides, Donald Trump is going to win again, so you know (SIC)” Betty said.

That’s when the husband said they wouldn’t be intimidated, because their business has many advantages and has been standing for more than 20 years.

“We have great customers in our restaurant we have good food, great service, and good prices. So please do something else with your time, like get an education, or something good for your family. Stop harassing us. I think that just shows that you are not very smart, you are in a country where people can do what they want. Your behavior is very stupid. We feel that if we have been able to live the American dream, it is thanks to people like him, who love their country,” he said.

This is not the first time the couple has faced the public, as in 2016, there was minor vandalism at the restaurant after Betty took the stage with the then-presidential candidate.

