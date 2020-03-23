Mexican citizen feels discriminated against for testing positive for coronavirus

Mexican television producer and activist Rodrigo Fragoso reported being victim of discrimination by his own neighbors after health authorities confirmed that he is infected with coronavirus.

The 30-year-old man published on his social networks a series of messages in which he explains that the staff of the condominium building where he lives, located in the municipality of Azcapotzalco, has denied access to food delivery people.

On the verge of tears, Fragoso explains in a video that his friends went to Reside Parque Jardín, the housing complex where he lives, to deliver food but they were not allowed to enter. In addition, he accused his neighbors of throwing large amounts of chlorine at his front door, supposedly for fear of catching the disease.

“My friends were not able to deliver me the food, supposedly because the Ministry of Health does not allow them, but that is an act of discrimination,” Fragoso states on the video.

“I feel like if I had been kidnapped,” he added, explaining that he has been in quarantine for five days following the protocols indicated by the authorities, but during that time he was left without food and water.

Rodrigo Fragoso also declared that his neighbors have attacked him and called him “irresponsible” for acquiring the virus and putting at risk the health of the entire condominium, when the last thing he wanted was to get coronavirus.







