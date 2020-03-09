Merida woman who asked for help from Egypt is located and her husband arrested

However, due to the length of the process, it will take some time for the victim and her children to return to Mexico.

The Yucatecan woman who was missing in Egypt along with her three children, Wendy Zozaya Alpuche, has been located by local authorities and is declaring in the Attorney General’s Office of that country.

According to the report, the victim’s husband has already been arrested and is expected to be taken before the authorities shortly, accused of domestic violence.

Acquaintances of the affected, reported that the children are well, but indicated that it will take time for the victim and her children to return to Yucatán, due to the length of the legal processes in that North African country.

The alleged support granted by a Facebook account with the name of “Help for foreigners in Egypt” was denied by the victim’s relatives

“It was an Egyptian citizen (whose name was not revealed), who reported the case to the police, declared one of Wendy’s acquaintances in Mérida.

“She was still at home when the man uploaded the video, but when she was finally rescued by local authorities, it was difficult because she does not speak Arabic and there was no translator in the police command,” he reiterated.

When the police went to the farm, the accused husband was translati,ng and he said his family was fine, and there was no problem, but the authorities were suspicious since Wendy’s face and expressions expressed otherwise.

The subject was just about to be released on Sunday March 8th, but the local police managed to get a translator, and that way the Yucatecan woman was able to tell them all about the aggressions suffered by and her children and herself.

That was how Wendy was finally able to testify in the Egyptian Prosecutor’s Office.







