Mérida mayor participates in virtual conference with counterparts

MÉRIDA, March 21, 2020.- Given the public health contingency generated by the presence of the coronavirus in Mexico, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha shares plans and protocols implemented with counterparts from other cities in the country, and listens to others in order to strengthen the measures for the benefit of all citizens.
Mayors of 13 municipalities in the country, including Mérida, participated in a virtual meeting with the aim of joining efforts to effectively address the issue of Covid19, by exchanging health prevention strategies that each municipality has used in their own localities.
The videoconference in which mayor Renán Barrera Concha participated, was held at the initiative of the Municipal President of San Pedro Garza García, Miguel Ángel Treviño of the State of Nuevo León, (one of the states with the most cases of COVID-19), also had the purpose to strengthen virtual communication networks between these municipalities in the country, while being able to report, review and attend to this emergency situation caused by the global pandemic.
In his intervention, Barrera Concha presented a report on the preventive measures and actions that are being carried out by the Merida City Council to safeguard the health of citizens.
During the meeting, the mayors agreed that the best action plan to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in their municipalities is prevention, coupled with the timely monitoring of the recommendations issued by health institutions, as well as providing special protection to the elderly, considered the most vulnerable sector of the population against the virus.
The participating mayors were:
Xavier Nava Palacios, San Luis Potosí
Luis Bernardo Nava Guerrero, Querétaro
Ismael del Toro Castro, Guadalajara, Jalisco
Héctor López Santillana, León Guanajuato
Leoncio Morán Sánchez, Colima
César Garza Villareal, Apodaca, Nuevo León
Manolo Jiménez Salinas, Saltillo, Coahuila
Maki Esther Ortiz Domínguez, Reynosa, Tamaulipas
Gabriela Gamboa Sánchez, Metepec, State of Mexico
María Eugenia Campos Galván, Chihuahua
Celida López, Hermosillo, Sonora.
