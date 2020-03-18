Merida looks “empty” due to prevention measures against Covid-19

Mérida, Yucatán (March 18, 2020).- Numerous streets, avenues and public transportation buses in Merida looked rarely empty this morning.

The general public seems to be taking seriously the ‘quarantine’ and the “social distancing”, measures ordered by the Government of Yucatan and the Municipality of Mérida, to combat the expansion of the Covid-19 coronavirus throughout our territory.

This morning, for example, the streets of the Francisco de Montejo subdivision looked practically empty, the same as in a bus on the Chuburná route that normally travels full of passengers and was carrying very few.

Chuburná Inn Route bus (March 18th, 2020) Photo: De Peso

The entire society is quartered. Authorities closed sports units, casinos, nightclubs, etc.; while government offices, banks, churches, hospitals and courts remain open but have taken preventive sanitary measures.

The only workers who seem to have no restrictions on transfers are drivers who deliver food, drinks and medicine to the general population.

Covid-19 has so far killed at least 8,000 people worldwide, although in Mexico there are still no confirmed deaths related to this disease.

Until Tuesday March 17th, there are five confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Yucatan, but none of them in serious condition.







