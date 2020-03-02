Merida City Council implements actions to improve the garbage collection service

“Mérida will have two new last-generation garbage collection trucks, which will contribute to provide a more efficient service to the families of the municipality,” said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha during the inauguration of the garbage collection Pamplona company new offices in “Las Americas” subdivision.

During his message, the mayor stressed that Mérida is a city that stands out for the high quality that it maintains in its municipal public services, so the collection of garbage and the proper final disposal of solid waste is one of the most important elements to maintain a healthy municipality.

For his part, the president of the Board of Directors of the Pamplona Waste Collection Company Sergio René Zapata Aguileta, explained that an investment of 3.8 million pesos was made to acquire the new collection trucks.

These vehicles feature characteristics such as efficient fuel use (which It will help the care of the environment too), they also have GPS satellite tracking system, that will allow real-time monitoring of the unit and route.

These actions will benefit 94,000 homes and 15,000 businesses served by Pamplona Waste Collection Company.







