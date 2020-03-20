Mérida bars and nightclubs closed down due to COVID-19

Mérida, Yuc. (March 20, 2020).- Due to the current situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Yucatan will have to remain closed, or reduce their working hours as a preventive measure.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal reported that as of this Friday March 20th, all bars, discos and nightclubs of the state will close, as part of the prevention strategy against Covid-19.

The State Government calls on the general population to use the home delivery service of their favorite restaurant, and this way avoid crowds and reduce the possibility of contagion.

Remember #stayathome #quedatencasa







