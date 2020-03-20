Mérida bars and nightclubs closed down due to COVID-19

Mérida, Yuc. (March 20, 2020).- Due to the current situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Yucatan will have to remain closed, or reduce their working hours as a preventive measure.
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal reported that as of this Friday March 20th, all bars, discos and nightclubs of the state will close, as part of the prevention strategy against Covid-19.
The State Government calls on the general population to use the home delivery service of their favorite restaurant, and this way avoid crowds and reduce the possibility of contagion.
Remember #stayathome #quedatencasaThe Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
90-year-old woman recovering from coronavirus
A 90-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus.
-
AMLO and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat shake hands overlooking protocol
OAXACA.- Despite the recommendation to prevent.
-
Chichén Itza and Dzibilchaltún to remain closed March 20, 21 and 22
The Yucatan State Government announced the.
-
Kidnapped couple rescued by police in Playa del Carmen
Municipal police participated in the rescue.
-
Extreme weather events are making water scarce, unpredictable and polluted
World Water Day is held annually on.
-
Avoid “emotional eating” during lock down
Emotional eating is the practice of consuming.
-
March 20: Yucatán has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19
“The number of suspected coronavirus cases.
-
Cancun mayor orders all bars, clubs, theaters, casinos closed
Cancun, Q.R. — Cancun’s mayor María.
-
Chichén Itzá became the most visited archaeological site in the country overtaking Teotihuacán
MÉRIDA, March 19, 2020.- “For the.
-
While humans carry out social distancing, a group of 14 elephants get drunk in Yunan
Social distancing, quarantines and the lockdown.
Leave a Comment