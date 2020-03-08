Mérida among the Mexican cities that will celebrate National Tequila Day

For the second consecutive year, the National Tequila Day will be held, with a week of activities that will begin on March 21 and will include several cities in the country, which will install samples of mixology and gastronomy.

The intention is to “fall in love” with the beverage that has a Denomination of Origin, which is maintained first of all in Mexico by the effervescence of the cocktail market in the world, said Rodolfo González, president of the National Chamber of the Tequila Industry (CNIT).

On March 21 there will be a massive event with tastings, pairings and a gastronomic festival in Guadalajara and the final of the “Tequila Mixology Contest”, a cocktail bar contest. The celebration will be sponsored by the Jalisco government, the CNIT and tequila companies.

“During that week the Tequila Coctel Week will be held in connection with the gastronomic industry. In restaurants, a menu of cocktails with tequila will be offered at preferential prices, not only in Guadalajara, but also extended to Mérida, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta and Mexico City,” the president of the CNIT announced in the conference.

Juan Monteón Espinosa, head of the Regional Council of the Restaurant and Gastronomic Industry, informed that in its first edition, the celebration of National Tequila Day, generated a record in the sale of cocktails that will be sought to be exceeded in the second edition.

“In a week we move 10,000 cocktails in 24 consumption centers, which this year will be 62 in different cities of the country, where the dynamics will be to mix products from each city with tequila,” said Monteón Espinosa.

For his part, Alejandro Guzmán Larralde, state economic growth and development coordinator, said that the importance of National Tequila Day is that it reaffirms the growing consumption of the beverage, whose production is one million liters per day, of which two-thirds are exported outside the country.

According to the Jalisco government, of the 32 million tourists who visited the entity in 2019, a total of 12 million paid a visit to the municipalities of Tequila and Chapala, in addition, the food sector and the economic spill in Guadalajara is $11 billion pesos a year.

Source: PVDN







