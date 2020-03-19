Mercados will remain open in Mérida: Renán Barrera Concha

“Mérida markets and supply centers will not close down,” said the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha through a message on his Twitter account.

“This is due to the great importance of these trade centers for the population; and announced that special preventive measures will be established against the contingency of COVID-19.

In previous days, tenants of the Lucas de Gálvez and San Benito markets expressed their concern about the possible closure of these “Mercados” located in the Historic Center of the state capital, however, the mayor announced that the municipal government is not contemplating such a measure.

With increasing frequency, tenants can be seen wearing face masks and offering antibacterial gel to their customers.

Besides, tenants had been receiving training from City Council personnel regarding the pertinent hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the virus, which to date has registered eight cases in the state.







