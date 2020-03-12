Maya train route changes as controversial study surfaces

Just as a controversial study on Mexico’s US$6.7bn Maya train surfaced, national tourism board Fonatur has announced yet another modification to the route in the southeast.

The train will no longer offer a link between Valladolid station, Yucatán state, and Tulum station, Quintana Roo, as it could harm important ecosystems and archaeological sites in Cobá region, Fonatur director Rogelio Jiménez Pons (pictured second left to right) said Tuesday at a press conference.

Under the new proposal, the stretch from Valladolid would extend directly to Cancún, as in the original proposal.

The announcement comes a day after a Mexican media outlet accused the government of “hiding” a risk analysis with negative opinions from 30 experts on the impact of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s (AMLO) signature project.

NEW ROUTE

Instead of constructing a 1,460km freight and passenger rail line to link the states of Campeche, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Tabasco and Chiapas with 18 main stations and 12 transitional ones, Fonatur will extend the rail line almost 55km and exclude Cobá municipality, although Jiménez Pons said Fonatur keeps trying to consider the municipality somehow.

The route will remain divided into seven stretches, and the modification affects only stretch No. 4, between Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Plans from May 2019 included connecting the Valladolid station, where stretch No. 3 ends, with Quintana Roo’s Tulum city and then run an individual line from Tulum to Cancún, almost at the end of the southern peninsula.

However, “there is a high density of cenotes – [a type of sinkhole that contains groundwater] – and archaeological sites [in the Cobá municipality, which is between Tulum and Valladolid],” Jiménez Pons said.

The director also mentioned that more such changes could be announced, especially in areas without railway infrastructure.

Fonatur plans to use existing rights-of-way between Kantunil municipality in Yucatán and Cancún to build the fourth stretch. The director presented a plan to expand the 235km Kantunil-Cancún highway and adapt one of its lanes to a rail line.

Previous proposal

New proposal

Stretch Region Stretch States KM CAPEX 1 Jungle Palenque-Escárcega

Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche about 226km

N/A 2 Gulf

Escárcega-Calkiní

Campeche about 254km

N/A

3 Gulf

Calkiní-Izamal

Yucatán about 176km

N/A

4 Gulf

Izamal-Cancún

Yucatán, Quintana Roo went from 186km to about 225km

N/A

5 Caribbean

Cancún-Tulum

Quintana Roo about 135km

N/A

6 Caribbean



Tulum-Chetumal

Quintana Roo

about 213km

N/A

7 Jungle Chetumal-Escárcega

Quintana Roo, Campeche about 272km

N/A



Tenders for the first five stretches already launched on procurement site Compranet, while studies for stretches No. 6 and No. 7 remain pending.

When Fonatur presented the tender calendar for the first five stretches, it planned to announce the winners for stretches No. 1 and No. 2 on April 17, for stretch No. 3 on April 30, and for stretches No. 4 and No. 5 on May 4.

Fonatur will extend the bidding for stretch No. 4 two more weeks, Alejandro Varela Arellano, head of Fonatur’s legal team, told Meganoticias TV on Tuesday.

Varela also said that the most recent change will fasten construction and save money as the government holds most of the rights-of-way from Valladolid to Cancún.

Despite the legal challenges in Campeche state, where indigenous groups have obtained a temporary suspension on the megaproject, Fonatur said it will continue works as scheduled.

Construction for stretch No. 1 and No. 2 is scheduled to begin on April 30.

PRIVATE INVESTMENT

Jiménez Pons also said Fonatur is preparing a “Plan B” to finance the train, as a possible economic downturn could hit the economy soon, according to predictions from the finance ministry (SHCP).

The train could then require private investment, he said. The official added that “there is no time to arrange a public-private partnership (PPP),” rather, “you have to be prepared for negative scenarios. [SHCP] has already warned that a crisis is coming, so if we are left without moving, without alternatives, there may be a cut in our investment [budget], we do not want this.”

This would be the third change in the financing model.

Originally, the government planned to cover 20%, but over fears of acquiring too much debt AMLO said in December all of the 145bn pesos to complete the rail line would come from public funds.

The private sector will, however, participate in the financing of the 18 main stations the government refers to as development poles.

On Monday, AMLO said US investment group BlackRock was interested, and on Tuesday Jiménez Pons said the group could finance the expansion of the Cancún-Tulum highway.

RISK ANALYSIS

Ealier this week, daily El Universal released a report accusing the AMLO administration of hiding a risk analysis.

The document the daily referred to is a summary of an analysis from 30 independent analysts who expressed negative opinions about the train.

These experts concluded the project will affect at least 10 protected areas in the southeast, 288 archaeological sites, and indigenous communities. The summary also said the project will decrease employment in the region and boost crime.

El Universal claimed the AMLO administration received the report around December 10 but didn’t release it over concerns it could impact negatively the public consultations taking place December 14 and 15.

In response, the science and technology council (Conacyt) commissioned another study, denied all accusations and said the analysts’ opinions do not reflect those of the council.

Conacyt also denied hiding the document as it was published on February 28.

The controversial study began last year as a collaboration between Fonatur and the Consultative Forum on Science and Technology (FCCyT) to promote the involvement of scientists in the development of the Maya train.

FCCyT is an autonomous advisory body of the federal government, also serving state legislatures.

Photo credit: Fonatur









