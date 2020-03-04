Maya Train goes back to its original plan (Valladolid-Cancun)

CDMX, March 4, 2020.- Due to problems in the subsoil and the large number of archeological areas around Cobá, Quintana Roo, the Maya Train will return to its original route.

The project, which is one of the most important for the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced last June that 55 kilometers of its original plan would be cut, which would lead to savings of 5.5 billion pesos, when going from Valladolid to Cobá, then to Tulum and subsequently to Cancun, but this route has been canceled.

The general director of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur), Rogelio Jiménez Pons, reported that there are many archeological areas in the surroundings of Cobá, in addition to the fact that problems have been detected in the subsoil, so the project will return to its original route, that goes from Valladolid to Cancun.

“We are going to make a change, we have to return to the original line from Valladolid to Cancun, instead of running from Valladolid to Tulum,” Jiménez Pons said.

The official explained that different aspects of the Maya Train need to be optimized, so the total investment of 139 billion pesos, does not increase.

Jiménez Pons stated that the modification has been contemplated for a month, but it was only a few days ago that it was decided to definitely modify the route.

In this way, the section from Izamal to Cancun will have an approximate extension of 241 kilometers, while the previous one from Izamal to Tulum, passing through Cobá was 186 kilometers long.







