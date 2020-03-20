March 20: Yucatán has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19

“The number of suspected coronavirus cases detected in Yucatan rose to 42, out of which 13 have tested positive,” Mauricio Sauri Vivas, Health Secretary, reported on Thursday March 19th.
The official commented that all the 13 confirmed cases are stable, isolated in their homes and constantly monitored.
In Quintana Roo, at 6 PM on Thursday March 19th, there were 72 suspected cases: 46 negative, 20 under study and 6 positive.
In Campeche, two people of almost 60 years are under observation as suspects. They are isolated at home in the state capital.
Worldwide, the progress of the Covid-19 continues. Italy reached 3,405 dead, exceeding the number of deaths in China, the country where the pandemic emerged.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
90-year-old woman recovering from coronavirus
A 90-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus.
-
AMLO and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat shake hands overlooking protocol
OAXACA.- Despite the recommendation to prevent.
-
Mérida bars and nightclubs closed down due to COVID-19
Mérida, Yuc. (March 20, 2020).- Due.
-
Chichén Itza and Dzibilchaltún to remain closed March 20, 21 and 22
The Yucatan State Government announced the.
-
Ancient emotions, valid today
These pandemic days, as tricky as.
-
Kidnapped couple rescued by police in Playa del Carmen
Municipal police participated in the rescue.
-
Extreme weather events are making water scarce, unpredictable and polluted
World Water Day is held annually on.
-
Avoid “emotional eating” during lock down
Emotional eating is the practice of consuming.
-
Three-Out-of-Four Expats Feel Safe Living in Mexico
Expats In Mexico – The Expat.
-
Cancun mayor orders all bars, clubs, theaters, casinos closed
Cancun, Q.R. — Cancun’s mayor María.
Leave a Comment