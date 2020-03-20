March 20: Yucatán has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19

“The number of suspected coronavirus cases detected in Yucatan rose to 42, out of which 13 have tested positive,” Mauricio Sauri Vivas, Health Secretary, reported on Thursday March 19th.

The official commented that all the 13 confirmed cases are stable, isolated in their homes and constantly monitored.

In Quintana Roo, at 6 PM on Thursday March 19th, there were 72 suspected cases: 46 negative, 20 under study and 6 positive.

In Campeche, two people of almost 60 years are under observation as suspects. They are isolated at home in the state capital.

Worldwide, the progress of the Covid-19 continues. Italy reached 3,405 dead, exceeding the number of deaths in China, the country where the pandemic emerged.

