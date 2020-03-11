March 10th: Guanajuato’s black Tuesday

On Tuesday, March 10, operations to secure the arrest of the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, caused blockades, fires, shootings and attacks at 11 different points in Celaya and nearby roads.
The director of Public Safety of Celaya, Miguel Ángel Simental, explained that derived from the investigation and operations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office of Guanajuato and federal forces in the municipality of Juventino Rosas, a confrontation was carried out that covered the entire region.
A fake social media publication circulated, saying El Marro had been arrested, but the State Secretary of Government, Luis Ernesto Ayala Torres, reported that it was false.
On Sunday, March 8, an explosive device that was placed in an abandoned vehicle near the headquarters of the National Guard in Celaya exploded causing injuries to two officers of the corporation.
Two weeks ago, more than a dozen Guanajuato-based businesses announced they are considering relocating to Querétaro, due to the violent situation that prevails in the state of Guanajuato, according to the head of a local business chamber.
And although president López Obrador and Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection Alfonso Durazo said in Guanajuato (on February 23) that: ‘Little by little,’ criminal gangs are being beaten down in Guanajuato,’ this is clearly not the case, because the wave of violence continues unstoppable.
The same Alfonso Durazo Montaño who served as chief spokesman and private secretary for President Vicente Fox, 20 years ago, is now AMLO’s Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection, and to evaluate his performance, we just need to look at the current situation.
Guanajuato has always been a land of good people, hardworking, productive, intelligent, creative and fair. It is the government’s responsibility to restore security, they owe it to the people of our beloved state.
Source: San Miguel Times
