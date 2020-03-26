Man who violently robbed a Mérida gas station, arrested minutes later by SSP agents

In a swift operation, agents of the Yucatán Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrested on Thursday March 26th, a subject accused of robbery with violence at a gas station in Mérida’s María Luisa neighborhood.
An employee of the service station asked for help to the 911 emergency number, which immediately sent an alert to all police cars in the area, and the suspect was finally detected through video surveillance cameras, and detained minutes later by police officers, not too far from the crime scene.
State police arrested 31-year-old Irving Guillermo C., a native of Yucatan, whose clothing and physical features matched the description given by the gas station dispatcher, who fully identified him as the subject who grabbed him by the neck, and took the cash, property of the gas station, from his pocket.
The SSP made the subject available to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE). Representatives of the gas station filed the corresponding complaint, and the accused legal status is yet to be confirmed by the corresponding authorities.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cozumel Mayor announced “curfew” over Covid-19
The municipal president of Cozumel Pedro.
-
March 26: more than 1,000 US coronavirus deaths, near 70,000 cases
The number of deaths caused by.
-
Vila requests 3.2 billion pesos to face Covid-19 contingency
Mérida, Yucatán (March 26, 2020).- To.
-
Italian nurse commits suicide after being infected with coronavirus
Nurse Daniela Trezzi, 34, took her.
-
Quintana Roo confirms 27 positive cases of Covid-19
Times Media México (March 26, 2020).-.
-
Mérida’s Palacio Cantón under sanitization process
Merida, Yucatán (March 25, 2020).- In.
-
Chichén Itza and Uxmal are being disinfected so the areas remain free of Covid-19
The National Institute of Anthropology and.
-
99% of Italy’s dead had pre-existing illnesses
99% of Italy’s coronavirus fatalities had.
-
Yucatecan woman who became ill with COVID-19 in Canada is reported serious
Health authorities are following up on.
-
March 26th: 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yucatán
Mérida, Yuc. (March 26th).- The State.
Leave a Comment