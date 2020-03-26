Man who violently robbed a Mérida gas station, arrested minutes later by SSP agents

In a swift operation, agents of the Yucatán Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrested on Thursday March 26th, a subject accused of robbery with violence at a gas station in Mérida’s María Luisa neighborhood.

An employee of the service station asked for help to the 911 emergency number, which immediately sent an alert to all police cars in the area, and the suspect was finally detected through video surveillance cameras, and detained minutes later by police officers, not too far from the crime scene.

State police arrested 31-year-old Irving Guillermo C., a native of Yucatan, whose clothing and physical features matched the description given by the gas station dispatcher, who fully identified him as the subject who grabbed him by the neck, and took the cash, property of the gas station, from his pocket.

The SSP made the subject available to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE). Representatives of the gas station filed the corresponding complaint, and the accused legal status is yet to be confirmed by the corresponding authorities.







